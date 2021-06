DNA: Sudhir Chaudhary shares the lessons of Coronavirus

After 27 days being away from office and DNA show, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary is back to work as fit as ever. Actually, Sudhir Chaudhary was last seen in DNA show on 17 May. After which, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment. In this video Sudhir Chaudhary shared his life experience during Corona infection.