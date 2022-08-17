DNA: Terrorists unhappy with changes in Kashmir

The truth is that the terrorists are not irritated by the Kashmiri Pandits but with the changes coming in Kashmir. And this is the reason that every person who is a supporter of changing Kashmir is the target of terrorists be it a Kashmiri Pandit or a Kashmiri Muslim.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 01:41 AM IST

The truth is that the terrorists are not irritated by the Kashmiri Pandits but with the changes coming in Kashmir. And this is the reason that every person who is a supporter of changing Kashmir is the target of terrorists be it a Kashmiri Pandit or a Kashmiri Muslim.