DNA: The affair of supplements, a collision with a cheerful life!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 11:38 PM IST

A report by Fssai has made a shocking disclosure regarding the food supplements sold in India. According to the report, 15 percent of the food supplements sold in India are fake. This list includes weight gainer supplements, protein shakes, steroids, and weight loss supplements.