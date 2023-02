videoDetails

DNA: The biggest answer in 2023 to the trickery of 1962

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 11:14 PM IST

There have been many skirmishes between India and China on LAC. After which the Government of India has become alert. Now the Central Government has approved the formation of 7 new battalions of ITBP for deployment on BOP.