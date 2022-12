videoDetails

DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 10:48 PM IST

Every year about 7 thousand crore kg of food is wasted in the families of India. This happens in a country where 19 crore people are forced to sleep hungry. For this, the government has now decided that children will be taught lessons in schools to prevent the wastage of food.