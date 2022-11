DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

In the Indian election process, the biggest credit is given to former Chief Election Commissioner T.N Seshan. T.N. Seshan was again mentioned in the Supreme Court. This mention happened during the hearing of the case related to the appointment of the Election Commissioner. Watch the analysis on this topic in DNA today.