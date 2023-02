videoDetails

DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on February 1 at 11 am. This will be the 10th general budget of the Modi government. Watch in DNA today whether this budget will bring happiness or sorrow? Will the general budget improve the 'budget' of the middle class?