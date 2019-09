DNA: Vikram Lander successfully separates from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter, Here's a detailed analysis

The separation of the Vikram Lander from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter took place on Monday, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The event commenced at 13.15 pm (IST). Following this, there will be two deorbit manoeuvres of the Vikram Lander to prepare for its landing in the south polar region of the moon. Here's a detailed analysis. #Chandrayaan2