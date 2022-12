videoDetails

DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

The education minister in Haryana believes that getting the children up at 4 am is very important for their education and development. For this, it is the responsibility of the government to wake up children by shouting on loudspeakers at temples and mosques. Watch Haryana government's 'loudspeaker plan' for board exams in DNA!