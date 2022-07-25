DNA: What can youth learn from Neeraj Chopra?

Winning medals for the country is the dream of every sportsperson. Not everyone can fulfill this dream. But Neeraj has repeated history from the Olympics to the World Athletics Championships. The youth should learn from Neeraj how to manage pressure and maintain performance as a player.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

