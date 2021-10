DNA: What did Dr.Subhash Chandra say about being called the father of the private TV industry?

The founder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), Dr. Subhash Chandra speaks to Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on the matter of ZEEL and Invesco issue. On Tuesday, Dr. Subhash Chandra broke his silence on media reports that cast aspersions on the ZEEL-SONY merger and challenged Invesco to come out with the truth and credentials of the six members whom it wants on board.