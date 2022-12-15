NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950

|Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 11:26 PM IST
This segment of DNA brings you information related to today's history.

All Videos

FIFA WC 2022 Final: France vs Argentina – Head-to-Head stats; Win prediction
FIFA WC 2022 Final: France vs Argentina – Head-to-Head stats; Win prediction
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: S. Jaishankar exposed Pakistan in the United Nations Security Council
45:59
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: S. Jaishankar exposed Pakistan in the United Nations Security Council
DNA: Nitish's 'stunning' statement on deaths due to spurious liquor
28:3
DNA: Nitish's 'stunning' statement on deaths due to spurious liquor
Baat Pate Ki: Russia attacks on Ukraine again with rockets and missiles, created an outcry
43:42
Baat Pate Ki: Russia attacks on Ukraine again with rockets and missiles, created an outcry
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 15, 2022
4:55
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 15, 2022

Trending Videos

FIFA WC 2022 Final: France vs Argentina – Head-to-Head stats; Win prediction
45:59
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: S. Jaishankar exposed Pakistan in the United Nations Security Council
28:3
DNA: Nitish's 'stunning' statement on deaths due to spurious liquor
43:42
Baat Pate Ki: Russia attacks on Ukraine again with rockets and missiles, created an outcry
4:55
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 15, 2022
DNA Video,Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel death anniversary,Sardar Patel,Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue,sardar vallabhbhai patel biography,sardar vallabhbhai patel death,Vallabhbhai Patel,sardar vallabhbhai patel death anniversary 2022,sardar vallabhbhai patel death anniversary quotes,sardar patel death anniversary,Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel,vallabhbhai patel death anniversary,