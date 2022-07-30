NewsVideos

DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?

On the night of 28 July, a MiG-21 fighter plane of the Indian Air Force crashed in a village in Barmer district of Rajasthan. In this accident, Wing Commander Mohit Rana and Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal were killed. Watch the analysis of 'Mrityu Wali Udaan' from MiG in today's DNA.

|Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 12:14 AM IST
On the night of 28 July, a MiG-21 fighter plane of the Indian Air Force crashed in a village in Barmer district of Rajasthan. In this accident, Wing Commander Mohit Rana and Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal were killed. Watch the analysis of 'Mrityu Wali Udaan' from MiG in today's DNA.

