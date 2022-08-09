DNA: When will there be talk of changing the situation of Bihar?

Today there is no talk of changing the situation of Bihar, but Bihar is trending due to the change in power and the opportunistic politics going on in the state. Nothing can be more sad and unfortunate for the people of Bihar than this.

