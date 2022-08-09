NewsVideos

DNA: When will there be talk of changing the situation of Bihar?

Today there is no talk of changing the situation of Bihar, but Bihar is trending due to the change in power and the opportunistic politics going on in the state. Nothing can be more sad and unfortunate for the people of Bihar than this.

|Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 11:50 PM IST
Today there is no talk of changing the situation of Bihar, but Bihar is trending due to the change in power and the opportunistic politics going on in the state. Nothing can be more sad and unfortunate for the people of Bihar than this.

All Videos

DNA: What do people gain from the politics of power change?
6:51
DNA: What do people gain from the politics of power change?
DNA: Analysis of Nitish Kumar's 'opportunistic' politics
3:9
DNA: Analysis of Nitish Kumar's 'opportunistic' politics
Deshhit: Will Nitish Kumar be able to compete with Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha elections?
39:25
Deshhit: Will Nitish Kumar be able to compete with Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha elections?
DNA: What were the signs showing collapse of NDA-JDU alliance?
3:36
DNA: What were the signs showing collapse of NDA-JDU alliance?
Deshhit: Chacha-Bhatija becomes new truth of Bihar Politics
17:34
Deshhit: Chacha-Bhatija becomes new truth of Bihar Politics

Trending Videos

6:51
DNA: What do people gain from the politics of power change?
3:9
DNA: Analysis of Nitish Kumar's 'opportunistic' politics
39:25
Deshhit: Will Nitish Kumar be able to compete with Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha elections?
3:36
DNA: What were the signs showing collapse of NDA-JDU alliance?
17:34
Deshhit: Chacha-Bhatija becomes new truth of Bihar Politics
DNA Video,Nitish Kumar,Nitish kumar news,CM Nitish Kumar,Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar latest news,nitish kumar vs bjp,nitish kumar wit RJD,nitish kumar bihar leave bjp alliance,bihar nitish kumar news,Nitish Kumar government,nitish kumar dials sonia gandhi,JDU,RJD,Lalu Yadav,CM and Deputy CM oath ceremony,RJD-JDU alliance,Tejashwi Yadav,nitish kumar and bjp,nitish kumar political career,nitish kumar political u turns,government change in bihar,