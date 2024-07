videoDetails

DNA: Where Hindu children 'disappear' from madrasa?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 12:06 AM IST

Madrasa scam is going on in Madhya Pradesh. 56 such madrasas have been found in Sheopur, where not even a single Hindu child was studying. These madrasas were taking funds from the government in the name of educating Hindu children.