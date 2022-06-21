NewsVideos

DNA: Whiskey War -- Story of the world's most humble war

This is the story of the world's most humble war in which the armies of two countries kept fighting not through weapons but through bottles of whiskey. The war between the Canadian and Danish armies over the capture of an island went on for almost 50 years. The story of the end of this war is equally interesting. Watch this report.

Jun 21, 2022
