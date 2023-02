videoDetails

DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

Today we will talk about Adani Power Plant located in Godda, Jharkhand. This power plant has been built under the agreement between the Government of India and Bangladesh. See in DNA who is getting 'current' from the Godda power plant?