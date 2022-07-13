DNA: Who is responsible for Amarnath Tragedy?

Indian Air Force and other teams are engaged in relief and rescue work in Amarnath. Recently, many devotees got washed away due to cloudburst near the Amarnath cave. So far, 16 people have been confirmed dead in this incident. Watch the truth of Amarnath tragedy in DNA.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 01:46 AM IST

