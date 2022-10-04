NewsVideos

DNA : Who killed DG Hemant Lohia?

|Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 11:16 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir DG Hemant Lohia has been murdered by slitting his throat. His own assistant Yasir Ahmed is accused of killing him. In this DNA report, watch who is responsible for the murder of DG Hemant Lohia?

