DNA: Why are MPs causing so much ruckus in Monsoon session?

Monsoon session is going on in Parliament these days but due to the uproar of the opposition, the proceedings of the house are getting disrupted due to which the country is also suffering. The pictures of the uproar that have come from Parliament are shocking. So in the meantime, the pictures from many states are going to ask some serious questions from the Parliament of our country.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

