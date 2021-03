DNA: Why did Wrestler Ritika Phogat lose, the race for life?

Ritika Phogat, 17, a cousin of Geeta and Babita Phogat, committed suicide in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana. Ritika's dream was to win the gold medal in the Olympics. But after defeating by 1 point, Ritika committed suicide, what must have happened that made her take such a big step. Now the question is, our society not serious on issues like mental health?