DNA: Why General Bipin Rawat as the 'Chief of Defence Staff'

The country's first Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) has been announced. General Bipin Rawat will hold the post. CDS will be the advisor to the defence minister on behalf of the three services, land, air and air. They will have a big responsibility to develop common thinking among the three armies of the country and enable them to carry out operations in an integrated manner. CDS will also have an obligation to increase the use of indigenous equipment in Indian armies. #DNA #SudhirChaudhary