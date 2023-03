videoDetails

DNA: Why is the 'king' of vegetables making farmers 'Poor'?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 11:14 PM IST

The bumper yield of potatoes in UP has become a curse instead of a boon for the farmers and they are not happy seeing piles of potatoes in the fields, but are sitting holding their heads. After all, why is the 'king' of vegetables making the farmers 'rank'?