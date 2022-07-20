DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?

In the year 2016, the mining mafia stole mineral wealth worth Rs 1326 crore in India, but it was not even discussed in the country. Now the thing to think about is that if this theft had happened in your house, would you have kept quiet.

| Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 01:04 AM IST

In the year 2016, the mining mafia stole mineral wealth worth Rs 1326 crore in India, but it was not even discussed in the country. Now the thing to think about is that if this theft had happened in your house, would you have kept quiet.