DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?

| Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 11:14 PM IST

The whole country was waiting for a post-mortem report for 7 days because this report is of a rat that was allegedly killed by drowning in water. After all, why did it come to the point of doing a postmortem of a rat? It is alleged that in Badaun, a young man named Manoj Kumar tied a stone to the tail of a rat and threw it into a drain. Hurt by the death of the rat, Vikendra Sharma lodged a complaint at the police station.