DNA: Why were the leaders who talked about the rights of farmers are staying at three Star Hotels?

For 100 days, farmers have been protesting at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of Delhi in protest against the new agricultural laws, they stay in tents no matter the weather and eat food on the streets and sleep on the streets. But some leaders who talk about the rights of the same farmers stay in the nearby 3 star hotels on the border of Delhi. Now the question is when the poor farmer was on the road, why were the farmer leaders in the 3 Star Hotel?