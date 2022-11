DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?

| Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 12:54 AM IST

Whenever there is a meeting of a big organization on the international stage, the eyes of the whole world are on the big leaders of countries like America, Britain and France. And here only the agenda of these countries runs. But now the pictures have changed. Now every international forum of the world keeps an eye on India and PM Modi only.