DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?

The Yogi government in UP has asked unrecognized madrasas to show papers. Soon a special survey is going to be conducted on the madrasas of the state and the news of this survey has caused a political earthquake. The UP government is asking for their papers from madrasas and the opposition is chanting that they will not show the paper.

|Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 12:20 AM IST
