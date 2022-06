DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?

Sharad Pawar went to Matoshree and met Uddhav Thackeray. This meeting took place at a time when Sanjay Raut had already said that if the rebel MLAs come back, Shiv Sena can leave the Aghadi alliance.

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 12:38 AM IST

Sharad Pawar went to Matoshree and met Uddhav Thackeray. This meeting took place at a time when Sanjay Raut had already said that if the rebel MLAs come back, Shiv Sena can leave the Aghadi alliance.