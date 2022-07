DNA: Yogi on Population -- Is a particular religion behind population explosion?

Whenever there are talks about increasing population in India, there is also mention of imbalance in religious population. It is said that the population of a particular religion is increasing rapidly in our country.

| Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 12:06 AM IST

Whenever there are talks about increasing population in India, there is also mention of imbalance in religious population. It is said that the population of a particular religion is increasing rapidly in our country.