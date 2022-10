DNA: Zee News celebrates Diwali jawans in Poonch

| Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

The soldiers of the country are celebrating Diwali by keeping away from their loved ones and protecting the borders. Like every year, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with the soldiers this time as well. So watch this exclusive report of Zee Media correspondent Shivangi Thakur celebrating Diwali with jawans in Pooch