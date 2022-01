DNA : Zee Opinion Poll - 'Mann Ki Baat' of 11 lakh people of UP

Gorakhpur city seat is the most discussed in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections this time. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from this seat. According to opinion polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath can win the election from Gorakhpur city seat. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest the assembly elections from Sirathu seat and his victory is also predicted in the opinion polls.