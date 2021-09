DNA: Zee TV became the first private broadcasting channel 29 years ago

Zee TV was the first in India to break the monopoly of Doordarshan. Zee TV was the first private broadcasting channel in the country, which made its debut in the field of television on October 2, 1992. At the same time, Zee Network's and the country's first private news channel Zee News stepped into the news world on March 13, 1995, and created history.