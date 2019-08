Do not give false statements on Shyama Prasad Mukherjee: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh to National Conference

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh strongly objected to allegations by National Conference that Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was party to the decision to introduce Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Rajnath Singh also demanded an apology from the National conference for giving false statements in Parliament.