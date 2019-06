Doctors' strike: Nationwide protest underway, doctors give new condition for meet

With doctors at several hospitals across the nation boycotting non-essential medical services today in protest against the incident centering around the Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Hospital in West Bengal, the state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee agreed to meet the protesting NRS doctors at the State Secretariat at 3 PM under video recording, in a desperate bid to resume normal medical services in the state. Watch this video to know more.