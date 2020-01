Donald Trump likely to visit India on February 24

US President Donald Trump is likely to visit India from February 24 to 26, though there is no formal announcement of the dates. Trade will be the top priority in this bilateral meet and US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross may accompany the president, sources in the US government said. According to US government sources, Kashmir issue will not be raised during any high-level visit, Washington respects India's sovereignty, the sources added. This will be Trump's first visit to India.