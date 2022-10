Dr. Subhash Chandra reached Agroha Dham on the occasion of Sharad Purnima

| Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 01:18 PM IST

The annual fair has started in Agroha Dham on the occasion of Sharad Purnima. Dr. Subhash Chandra, Chief Patron of Agroha Development Trust also attended the fair. In the open session today, decisions of social interest will also be taken.