Droupadi Murmu becomes India's 15th President

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu has won by a huge margin in the counting of votes for the country's Presidential post held on July 18. Murmu got votes of more than 500 MPs and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha could field only 200 MPs in his favor.

| Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 09:06 PM IST

