Dumka Girl Death Case: BJP leader Giriraj Singh targets Hemant Soren government over Ankita case

BJP leader Giriraj Singh has targeted Hemant Soren government over Ankita case and alleged that the murder took place due to the policy of appeasement. He further said that if the boy was a Hindu, there would have been a ruckus.

|Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 05:08 PM IST
BJP leader Giriraj Singh has targeted Hemant Soren government over Ankita case and alleged that the murder took place due to the policy of appeasement. He further said that if the boy was a Hindu, there would have been a ruckus.

