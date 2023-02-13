NewsVideos
videoDetails

Earthquake tremors of 4.3 Magnitude hits Afghanistan's Faizabad

|Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 09:57 AM IST
Strong earthquake felt in Afghanistan's Faizabad. The intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 4.3 on the Richter scale.

All Videos

R Madhavan's son wins big at the Khelo India Youth Games, wins accolades at the event
R Madhavan's son wins big at the Khelo India Youth Games, wins accolades at the event
PM Modi inaugurates country’s longest Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
PM Modi inaugurates country’s longest Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
PM Modi inaugurates 14th edition of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru
PM Modi inaugurates 14th edition of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru
Rihanna lights up Super Bowl Stage
0:59
Rihanna lights up Super Bowl Stage
Disha Patani Trolled Mercilessly for 'Revealing' Outfit at Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding
Disha Patani Trolled Mercilessly for 'Revealing' Outfit at Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding

Trending Videos

R Madhavan's son wins big at the Khelo India Youth Games, wins accolades at the event
PM Modi inaugurates country’s longest Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
PM Modi inaugurates 14th edition of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru
0:59
Rihanna lights up Super Bowl Stage
Disha Patani Trolled Mercilessly for 'Revealing' Outfit at Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding
afghanistan earthquake 2023,afghanistan faizabad,afghanistan faizabad earthquake,Afghanistan earthquake,Earthquakes,Earthquake in Afghanistan,earthquake in afghanistan 2023,earthquake in faizabad,earthquake in afghanistan faizabad,faizabad news,faizabad news today,faizabad news today live,faizabad news live,faizabad afghanistan,faizabad afghanistan earthquake,faizabad afghanistan earthquake news,Zee News,Hindi News,Latest News,Breaking News,today news,