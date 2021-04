EC officers should be booked for murder, responsible for second wave of Covid: Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Monday lashes out at Election Commission officials, alleges of killing people in India. 'The officials of the EC knows the prevailing situation of COVID, still hadn't made any arrangements to conduct safe elections', HC added. 'Why the EC hadn't took any action against the parties who were flouting Covid norms?', asked Madras High Court