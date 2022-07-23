NewsVideos

ED's action is going on in the teacher recruitment scam case in West Bengal. ED has recovered more than Rs 21 crore in cash from the house of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Minister Partha Chatterjee in Mamata government. ED has arrested Arpita.

|Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 08:52 PM IST
