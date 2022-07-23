NewsVideos

ED has arrested Minister Partha Chatterjee

ED has taken big action in West Bengal. ED has arrested Minister Partha Chatterjee. On Friday, Rs 20 crore cash was seized from Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee. ED is raiding the places of close relatives of Partha Chatterjee. It is being told that this action has been taken in the case related to the teacher recruitment scam.

|Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 12:02 PM IST
