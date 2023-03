videoDetails

ED raids at Tejashwi Yadav's close aid and former RJD MLA Abu Dujana's house

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

ED has raided the house of Tejashwi Yadav's close friend. Along with being close to him, former RJD MLA Abu Dujana is also there. Learn in detail why the action was taken in this report.