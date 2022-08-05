ED takes strict action against cryptocurrency exchange company WazirX
ED, the central agency that takes strict action against financial crimes, has frozen the assets of cryptocurrency exchange company WazirX. ED has taken this action in the investigation related to the suspicion of violation of rules related to foreign exchange.
