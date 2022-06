ED will interrogate Rahul Gandhi again today in the National Herald case

ED will interrogate Rahul Gandhi again today in the National Herald case. Today is the third day of interrogation. On June 14th, Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over 11 hours.

| Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

