Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on India tour, to attend Republic Day parade tomorrow

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is on a visit to India. This time on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations on 26 January, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest.