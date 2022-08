Eknath Shinde calls for meeting with MLAs in Maharashtra tonight

Eknath Shinde has called for a meeting with MLAs in Maharashtra tonight The meeting of MLAs is to be held today before the expansion of the cabinet in Maharashtra and tomorrow the cabinet will be expanded.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 08:36 PM IST

