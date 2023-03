videoDetails

Election 2024: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claims big,says,'BJP will bring 400 seats'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Political parties have started gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Regarding the Lok Sabha elections, BJP leader Shubhendu Adhikari has claimed that BJP will get more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.