videoDetails

Election Commission's press conference at 2:30 pm, Announcement of Tripura-Meghalaya-Nagaland elections

| Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

Election Commission will hold a press conference on upcoming elections at 2:30 pm today. In this press conference, dates of three states of North East can be announced. Announcement will be made regarding the elections to be held in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. Elections are also to be held in Karnataka a few days later, while elections will be contested in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan in the last months of the year.